Telefonica Deutschland’s (TELDF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Telefonica Deutschland from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica Deutschland presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Telefonica Deutschland stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. Telefonica Deutschland has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.33.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

