$1.11 EPS Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.26. TE Connectivity posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $87.53. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $101.00.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

