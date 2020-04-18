$0.33 EPS Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.13. AGCO reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AGCO from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens cut their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AGCO has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 32,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

