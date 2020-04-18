Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 150 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in ResMed were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in ResMed by 2,783.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $13,404,000. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $165.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $96.81 and a one year high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,184,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $199,566.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock worth $3,325,978 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. CLSA assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

