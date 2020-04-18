Ballast Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 644 Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 644 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.49. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

