553 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Bought by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 553 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 41.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

BMO stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.32. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

