Arden Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 5,740.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $104.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.17. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.13.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

