Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,787 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 29,363 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 12.4% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $63,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.77.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $178.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,346.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.