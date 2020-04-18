Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $178.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,346.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.77.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

