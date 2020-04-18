Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,346.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

