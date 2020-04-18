Ballast Advisors LLC Takes Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,347,000 after acquiring an additional 215,503 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,791,000 after acquiring an additional 289,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after acquiring an additional 161,148 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 642,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,938 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,441,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

NYSE EBS opened at $67.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.11. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 13,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $799,435.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,482,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,032,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,979 shares of company stock worth $12,973,730. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBS. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen began coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.