Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 425 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 12,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $824,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,445,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,845 shares of company stock worth $21,992,022 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

CDNS stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $80.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.48.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

