Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,697 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.2% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1,346.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra upped their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.77.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.