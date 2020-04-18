Iberiabank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Iberiabank Corp decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in General Mills by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after purchasing an additional 950,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in General Mills by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,257,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $214,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,969 shares of company stock valued at $6,756,318 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Sandler raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

NYSE GIS opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $60.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.