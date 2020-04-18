Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,895 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 326.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.