Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $226,000 Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 61,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

ISTB opened at $51.08 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44.

