Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,654,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $117.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $125.69. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

