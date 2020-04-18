iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 48,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,008,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,765.9% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB opened at $124.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.49. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $124.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.0554 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

