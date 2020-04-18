iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Bought by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICSH. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after buying an additional 48,355 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $569,000.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

