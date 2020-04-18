Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $229,000 Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,681,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $152.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.98. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $120.70 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.