Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $220,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Vertical Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LUV opened at $31.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 536.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.