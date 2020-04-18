Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VPU stock opened at $128.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.71. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

