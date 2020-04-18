Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,419 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

