Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,209,976 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $181,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,076 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,250,493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,590,000 after acquiring an additional 225,151 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,331.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 588,581 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,287,000 after acquiring an additional 547,475 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 557,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $45,770,000 after acquiring an additional 140,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 548,271 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BUD. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $57.75 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

BUD stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.74. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.