Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $103.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.44. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

