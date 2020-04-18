Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

