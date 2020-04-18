Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 36.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.96.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MLCO shares. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.47.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.