Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 50,138 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,301,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000,000 after buying an additional 77,869 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Corning by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 101,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Corning by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Corning (NYSE:GLW)

