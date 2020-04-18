Helmy Eltoukhy Sells 2,701 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $189,232.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,191,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,567,345.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 200 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $14,002.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 178,093 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $12,436,234.19.

Guardant Health stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.15 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2,247.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

