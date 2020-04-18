Steven R. Koonin Sells 34,396 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $184,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
GME stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $314.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.
GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.48. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,769.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $11,016,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.
