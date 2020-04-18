Steven R. Koonin Sells 34,396 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $184,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GME stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $314.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.48. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,769.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $11,016,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.