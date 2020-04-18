InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Buys 3,000 Shares

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

On Monday, April 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,070 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $6,996.60.

On Thursday, April 9th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,420.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 3,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $9,270.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 7,168 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $22,364.16.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,530 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $6,198.50.

On Monday, March 30th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $6,931.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $7,618.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,800 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $4,896.00.

On Saturday, March 21st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,804 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $4,095.08.

On Thursday, March 19th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 2,801 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $5,489.96.

Shares of ICMB stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.05%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 95,749 shares in the last quarter. 43.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.