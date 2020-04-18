Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Akzo Nobel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

AKZOY stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $34.36.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

