Wells Fargo & Co Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.26.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.