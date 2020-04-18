Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $179,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,773.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,288 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 3,050.8% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,664,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,872,000 after acquiring an additional 823,007 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 9,267.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 777,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 769,200 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $66.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

