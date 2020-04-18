Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

Shares of FMS stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.