Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES opened at $33.20 on Friday. Ares Management Corp has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 45,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,587,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,159 shares of company stock worth $11,015,701. Company insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

