Charles G. Goldman Sells 550 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 550 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $12,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,968,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:AMK opened at $21.54 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on AMK. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
