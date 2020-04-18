Charles G. Goldman Sells 550 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 550 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $12,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,968,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AMK opened at $21.54 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,061,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 53,215 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after acquiring an additional 55,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMK. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

