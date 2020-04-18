Robert J. Balog Sells 1,533 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) insider Robert J. Balog sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $13,229.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,979.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $8.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). KVH Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,174,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KVHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.