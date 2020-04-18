Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,240 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rogers were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 4.6% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 187,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $22,795,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after buying an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $103.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $206.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day moving average of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Rogers from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

