Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,850,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,315,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $78,500,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,153,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,162 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,871,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,868 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRE opened at $34.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRE. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

