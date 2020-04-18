Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,276.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.51.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHOO. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

