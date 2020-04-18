Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $517,000 Position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,948,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $64.54 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $77.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 87.21%.

In other news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $121,840.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.