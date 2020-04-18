Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,329 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.12% of Highwoods Properties worth $107,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wood & Company raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

