Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 128,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in Dover by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,522 shares of company stock valued at $662,751 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

DOV stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

