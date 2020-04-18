MAI Capital Management Has $511,000 Holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,537 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mattel were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,264,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,573,000 after buying an additional 85,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,127,000 after buying an additional 61,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $36,264,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,476,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of MAT opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.76. Mattel Inc has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $14.83.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAT. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.