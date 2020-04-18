MAI Capital Management Has $527,000 Holdings in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.11% of Athersys worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATHX. State Street Corp grew its position in Athersys by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,101 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Athersys by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Athersys by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Athersys in the 4th quarter worth about $4,218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Athersys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Athersys news, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 137,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $525,376.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 561,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 44,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $107,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 561,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,823 shares of company stock worth $639,456 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

ATHX opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. Athersys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATHX. BidaskClub raised shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

