13,193 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $790,311,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 629.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,611,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,931 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,245,788 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.64 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

