MAI Capital Management Sells 33,192 Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,192 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in EQM Midstream Partners were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 21.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,578,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $14,283,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:EQM opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.38. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.95 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

EQM Midstream Partners Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

