MAI Capital Management Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $248,097,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,376,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,776,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,528,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,155 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $612,207.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,065,217.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.