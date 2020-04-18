Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,106 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,781,000 after buying an additional 353,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,364,000 after buying an additional 130,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $73,146,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,703,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,568,000 after buying an additional 93,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $7.93 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

